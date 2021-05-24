Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the country is close to reaching half a million vaccinations. He said that this is n important milestone in the fight against the pandemic and that other countries are looking at Malta as a model. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/fil-jiem-li-gejjin-se-nkunu-tajna-man-nofs-miljun-doza-tal-vaccin-abela/

The paper carries an interview with a woman suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis who said that people with the condition rarely find understanding from others. The patient says she has been in lockdown for years because of the symptoms.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro