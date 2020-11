Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon sends questions to Minister Carmelo Abela following allegations of criminal involvement by a senior Labour politician. The minister denied the claims and said he will not allow anyone to harm his reputation.

The paper reports on the US Presidential Election on Tuesday which it describes as the most divisive in the country’s history. The pandemic meant that many more votes were sent in by mail than regularly is the case.

