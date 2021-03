Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times asks minister Carm Abela about allegations that he may have been involved in an attempted bank robbery in 2010. Abela dismissed the insinuations by Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi as “fairy tales”.

Another story reports the death of Ramiro Mallia from a gas heater leak on Tuesday. The 19-year-old battled cancer as a child and was an activist raising awareness about the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

