The Times says that former wife of Daniel Bogdanovic and her sister were cleared of stalking and harassing Education Minister Justyne Caruana after the minister dropped a criminal complaint against them. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/footballers-ex-wife-and-sister-cleared-of-stalking-minister-justyne.873493

The paper says that Covid-19 measures are not expected to be lifted quickly. Reacting to criticism about the slow pace of reopening, Prof. Charmaine Gauci defended the restrictions and said that mass events will not likely be allowed before September. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-live-charmaine-gauci-gives-weekly-covid-19-update.873535

