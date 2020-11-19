Malta: Minister justifies inauguration of incomplete roads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent questions the minister for infrastructure about a series of inaugurations of incomplete road projects. Minister Ian Borg defended the decisions and said that the government announces the opening of roads when they are ready to be used for traffic.

Another story follows the case of a priest who was convicted for sexual acts with a minor between 2010 and 2013 when the boy turned 16. The victim’s parents were alerted to the abuse when he finally opened up to them.

