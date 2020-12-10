Malta: Minister shows support for Animal Welfare Commissioner after zookeeper comments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who has defended the government’s choice for Animal Welfare Commissioner, Alison Bezzina. The statement follows comments by a zookeeper, threatening to have the new commissioner removed.

The paper speaks to the head coordinator within the Ministry of European Affairs, Leandro Borg, who explained that students enrolling in courses of longer than six months in the UK will need to obtain a student visa from next year.

