Malta: Minister shows support for Animal Welfare Commissioner after zookeeper comments

The Independent quotes Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who has defended the government’s choice for Animal Welfare Commissioner, Alison Bezzina. The statement follows comments by a zookeeper, threatening to have the new commissioner removed.
The paper speaks to the head coordinator within the Ministry of European Affairs, Leandro Borg, who explained that students enrolling in courses of longer than six months in the UK will need to obtain a student visa from next year.
10th December 2020
Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.
There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down from a...
10th December 2020
Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States that could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in U.S. crude stocks last week.
U.S. West Tex...
10th December 2020
1520 - Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant
1684 - Isaac Newton's derivation of Kepler's laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, is read to the Royal Society by&nbs...
10th December 2020
Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after a steep sell-off in the previous session as a breakthrough in long-running negotiations among U.S. lawmakers over a pandemic relief package remained elusive.
Spot gold was steady at $1,839.54 per ...
10th December 2020
The United States crossed an ominous new threshold of 3,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of imminent regulatory approval.
Steady movem...
10th December 2020
Turkey condemned the interception of one of its ships by eastern-based Libyan forces in the Mediterranean, saying it must be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya and warning of possible reprisal.
Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan Na...
10th December 2020
Italy’s two houses of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11.
Last ...
10th December 2020
The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia following a 10-year national waste management programme. The Minister said that the business sector is a ‘major partner’ in this plan.
Keep in the know with...
10th December 2020
Business Today says that guesthouses are counting on the distribution of the vaccine to restart their business next year. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the government will keep supporting the sector with financial assistance.
Keep in...
10th December 2020
The Times says that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is to appear before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday, where he is likely to face questions about business interests with Yorgen Fenech.
The paper speaks with Public Health S...
