In-Nazzjon says that a statement by the Labour Party declaring that Prime Minister Robert Abela opposes abortion does not clarify the party’s position. Cabinet ministers questioned by the paper did not give a direct answer on the matter. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/14/il-partit-laburista-jibqa-ma-jridx-jiehu-pozizzjoni-dwar-l-abort/

Another story says that outdoor events linked to parish feasts are not envisaged for this year. A statement by the Archbishop’s curia said that indoor celebrations will only be allowed according to safety protocols. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/14/il-kuria-ticcara-l-pozizzjoni-dwar-il-festi/

