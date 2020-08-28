Malta: Ministry kept out of discussion on urgent meeting it requested on Electrogas default

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alfred Camilleri, the permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, highlighted that he was highly concerned with the issuing of the bank guarantee to the Electrogas consortium.

Testifying on Friday morning, during the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Camilleri was questioned by Dr Jason Azzopardi about emails which were sent after he had requested an urgent meeting after hearing from the banks that Electrogas was defaulting on its loan repayments.

The emails exchange between the stakeholders including the then Minister of Tourism Konrad Mizzi but excluded the finance ministry.

