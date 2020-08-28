Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
News

Malta: Ministry kept out of discussion on urgent meeting it requested on Electrogas default

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alfred Camilleri, the permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, highlighted that he was highly concerned with the issuing of the bank guarantee to the Electrogas consortium.

Testifying on Friday morning, during the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Camilleri was questioned by Dr Jason Azzopardi about emails which were sent after he had requested an urgent meeting after hearing from the banks that Electrogas was defaulting on its loan repayments.

The emails exchange between the stakeholders including the then Minister of Tourism Konrad Mizzi but excluded the finance ministry.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:30

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: