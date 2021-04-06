Malta: ‘Missing migrants’ reached Italian territory within hours, AFM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) has issued a statement on the 110 migrants that were adrift in Malta’s Search and Rescue Region, saying that the migrants safely reached Italian territory within hours from the initial allegations were reported.

“Allegations of boats sinking, left adrift, or rescues being hindered are false and unfounded. While some NGOs have lost sight of the boat, it is evident that this was not the case for local authorities who maintained the duty of care.”

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1722

