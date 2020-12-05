Malta: MOAS returns to the Mediterranean

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that sea rescue operation MOAS is returning to the Mediterranean region in a new partnership with charity ship Sea Eye 4. MOAS was the first non-governmental organisation to carry out rescue missions for migrants fleeing Libya by sea.

Another story quotes Joseph Muscat in his statement before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday where he described the process as ‘political exercise’ and said he would answer any questions as long as he feels they are within the terms of reference.

