Malta: Money-laundering case against Yorgen Fenech begins

The Independent reports on the hearing of a money-laundering case brought against Yorgen Fenech. The prosecution presented chat exchanges between the businessman and his associates, discussing transfer of monies. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-06/local-news/Live-Yorgen-Fenech-back-in-court-over-money-laundering-charges-6736236500

Another story says that John Dalli denied any wrongdoing ahead of a case in court over allegations that his office in the EU Commission sought a €60 buy-off to influence EU regulation. The case is expected to start in the coming week. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-06/local-news/John-Dalli-reacts-to-news-that-he-will-be-charges-speaks-about-conspiracy-6736236508

