Il-Mument reports that credit rating agency Moody’s has downgraded its outlook for Malta from stable to negative. The agency warned of pressures on the economy if the country does not make it out of the FATF grey-list by the end of 2022.

The paper reports that active Covid-19 cases stand at 1,058 following 71 new infections reported on Saturday. There are currently 33 patients treated at Mater Dei hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

