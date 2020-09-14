Malta: More than 120 migrants caught with false passports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that no less than 120 migrants have been caught trying to escape Malta using false documents. Police officers told the paper that the six-month prison sentence is not enough of a deterrent and argued for a more severe punishment.

Another story says that the ‘inhumane saga’ of immigrants stranded aboard an oil tanker has come to an end after the group of 27 was allowed to disembark in Sicily. They were kept at sea for 40 days, the longest period ever recorded in such cases.

The paper reports that a family has donated €3,000 to Puttinu Cares to celebrate the birth of their daughter. The charity congratulated the family and thanked them for the donation which comes in a difficult year for fundraising.

