Malta: Ferry tender halted for third time

The Times reports that a government tender for a ferry service between Malta and Gozo has been put on hold for a third time after Virtu Ferries filed a complaint before the Public Contracts Review Board, arguing that the offer was in breach of EU law.

Another story says that there are currently 57 active Covid-19 cases at homes for the elderly as 24 new cases were registered in a single nursing home on Sunday. The Family Ministry said that tests among residents are being done every three days.

