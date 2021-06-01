Malta: More than eight in ten lessees are foreign nationals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that 14 per cent of lessees are Maltese nationals while 83 per cent are from overseas. The annual residential rental study by the housing authority showed that more than 30,000 original contracts were registered in 2020. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-31/local-news/83-of-lessees-in-Malta-are-foreigners-Housing-Authority-study-finds-6736233945

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that Malta will be the first country to introduce the digital vaccination pass. He said the system is compatible with certificates that will be issued by other EU members. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-31/local-news/Prime-Minister-Robert-Abela-Health-Minister-Chris-Fearne-to-address-press-conference-6736233947

