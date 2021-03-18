Malta: Most sport activities banned by authorities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that health authorities have banned any form of organised sport and competition. Some activities such as walking, running, fitness classes, and archery are permitted as long as social distancing rules are observed.

The paper reports on proposals by the European Commission to issue digital Covid-19 certificates that would allow people to travel across borders. Travel will not be restricted to vaccinated people.

