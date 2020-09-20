Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Most would be prepared to take Covid-19 vaccine

The Sunday Times publishes survey findings which show that 47 percent of people oppose the reopening of schools this month, while 36 percent are in favour. Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine, 57 percent said they would take the jab should it become available.

Another report says that one of the three victims of coronavirus who died on Saturday had other known health conditions, but the other two patients had no other health issues. All other previous casualties had underlying conditions.

