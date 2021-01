Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mother who took photos of her nudist husband in the presence of the couple’s undressed children with the intention of using them in separation proceedings has been spared a three-year jail term on appeal.

The woman had been found guilty in 2019 of producing the indecent images of the couple’s two minor children, aged three and one-and-a-half. She had been acquitted of separate defilement charges.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1745

Like this: Like Loading...