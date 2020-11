Reading Time: < 1 minute



Pregnant women have raised concerns about a policy introduced at Mater Dei Hospital which demands they wear masks during childbirth, even if they tested negative for COVID-19.

Over 1,200 persons have signed a petition calling for rapid testing to be made available for women who go into spontaneous labour, as well as for women who test negative not to have to wear masks.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1636

Like this: Like Loading...