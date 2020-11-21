Preloader
Malta: Motive behind Caruana Galizia murder remains unclear to investigators

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he said that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the assassination of the journalist.

Another story reports that the family of a 25-year-old man who died in prison on Thursday are demanding answers. The Pakistani national was jailed on charges of passport falsification and was due to be released in December.

