Pal Lengyel, a Hungarian fifty year old from Saint Pauls Bay lost his life last night after being involved in a traffic accident on Sunday morning on Coast Road in Naxxar.

The accident took place at ten in the morning, when the driver of a Honda motorbike lost control and crashed into the barricades separating the road.

Source: ONE News

