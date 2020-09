Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 28-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Nadur on Thursday.

The accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 12.45pm.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. He died some time later.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

Source: The Times of Malta

Updated 16:55

Like this: Like Loading...