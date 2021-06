Reading Time: < 1 minute



A motorcyclist who delivers food orders has been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident in St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun early this afternoon.

TVM is informed the accident occurred at about 12 noon when a collision occurred between the motorcycle being driven in the direction of St Venera and a car exiting St Thomas Street to go into the main road.

Source TVM

Updated 1745