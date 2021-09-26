Malta: MP lied about London property to impress Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris had exchanged text messages with Yorgen Fenech in 2019 claiming to own a multi-million real estate portfolio in London. He later told authorities that he had only been bluffing.

The paper says that a fifth of the population at the end of 2020 was made of non-Maltese citizens, the same share as the year before. The figures contradict claims that the pandemic drove an exodus of foreign workers in Malta.

