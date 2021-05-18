Reading Time: < 1 minute

MPs from both sides of the political divide should make their stance on abortion clear, Newsbook blogger Jason Grech wrote.

Last week, independent MP Marlene Farrugia dropped a bombshell after tabling a motion proposing the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta. Unsurprisingly Farrugia’s move caused a stir, but while the Nationalist Party confirmed its firm anti-abortion stance, Labour’s Parliamentary group refrained from taking a stand and curiously said the debate should not be “stifled” by Farrugia’s motion.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745