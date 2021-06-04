Malta: Murder middleman was pressed to delete secret recordings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes self-confessed witness Melvin Theuma who said that an individual had pressured him to eliminate all recordings related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The person’s identity cannot be revealed by court order. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/persuna-li-isimha-ma-jistax-jixxandar-riedet-li-theuma-jeqred-ir-rikordings/

The paper speaks with the tourism authority chairman Gavin Gulia who said that the refund scheme launched by Malta ahead of the reopening of borders registered great interest in international markets.

