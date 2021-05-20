Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a Serbian man suspected of killing an Egyptian man in 2018 pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Wednesday. Magistrate Simone Grech ordered the freezing of the accused’s assets. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-19/local-news/Serbian-national-to-be-charged-over-2018-Gozo-murder-of-Egyptian-man-6736233613

The paper reports that Progress Press has filed judicial protests against former chief of staff Keith Schembri and managing directors Adrian Hillman and Vincent Buhagiar to recover around €4 million lost in a deal to invest in new machinery. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-19/local-news/Progress-Press-starts-legal-proceedings-to-recover-5-million-from-Keith-Schembri-two-former-MDs-6736233616

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro