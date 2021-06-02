Malta: Murder suspects write to EU Commissioner for Justice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that George and Alfred Degiorgio wrote to the EU Commissioner for Justice protesting a Cabinet decision against their pardon request. The brothers accuse the government of a conflict of interest after naming former and sitting ministers. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/two-daphne-murder-suspects-link-cardona-abela-to-crimes-in-letter.876272

Another story covers the inauguration of the fast ferry service between Gozo and Malta on Tuesday. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the service will decrease travelling time for Gozitans by two hours. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-fast-ferry-service-hailed-as-key-development-for-gozo.876152

