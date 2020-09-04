Malta: Murderers fired multiple shots at Pandolfino and Maciejovski

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes investigator James Grech who said that doctor and banker Chris Pandolfino was shot five times while his partner Ivor Maciejovski was shot once in the head in their Sliema home on August 19.

The paper reports that consumers used just under €26 million in government vouchers by the end of August, spending an additional €11.5 million. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the system proved popular with businesses and customers.

