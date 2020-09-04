Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Murderers fired multiple shots at Pandolfino and Maciejovski

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes investigator James Grech who said that doctor and banker Chris Pandolfino was shot five times while his partner Ivor Maciejovski was shot once in the head in their Sliema home on August 19.

The paper reports that consumers used just under €26 million in government vouchers by the end of August, spending an additional €11.5 million. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the system proved popular with businesses and customers.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: