The Malta Independent reveals that a controversial apartment block application in Nadur has been downsized and re-activated.

In another front page story, The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister has described Malta’s current economic recovery from the pandemic as strong, attributing such result to Government’s schemes, saying that 6,000 businesses over the past few days have benefitted from financial support of €1.6 million divided among them, to help pay for their rent.