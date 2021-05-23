Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reveals that talks between the government and the EU Commission over support to Air Malta is likely to go on for several more weeks. The national airline is seeking around €290 million in state funding. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-23/local-news/Air-Malta-state-aid-talks-could-drag-on-for-weeks-as-EC-requests-excruciating-detail-6736233703

The paper carries an interview with PN MP Claudio Grech who said that tribal politics in Malta needs to end. The spokesperson for Renewal, Research and Innovation said the us-against-them mentality is undermining the country.

