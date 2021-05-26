Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that Air Malta will avoid flying over Belarussian airspace, following a decision by EU ministers on Monday. A spokesperson said the airline would follow the procedure even if flights to Moscow are reintroduced in July. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109865/air_malta_to_avoid_flying_over_belarusian_airspace

The paper quotes Melvin Theuma’s testimony in court who said that Businessman Yorgen Fenech turned to drugs after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and was heard in a recording saying that coke would not bring the journalist back. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/109852/live_compilation_of_evidence_against_yorgen_fenech_continues_freemasons

