Malta: Nationalist MP claims conspiracy against him

The Times quotes PN MP Toni Bezzina who told reporters at the end of a police interrogation that he was the victim of a “political frame-up”. The investigations follow claims that Bezzina dispatched government workers to carry out works on a PN club in 2012.

The paper follows a hearing in the courts on Monday during which Planning Authority representatives revealed that applications for works at the hospitals operated by Steward Healthcare are currently on hold until the company presents full documentation.

