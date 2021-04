Reading Time: < 1 minute



Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina, the party’s spokesman for transport and infrastructure, was called in for questioning by the police economic crimes unit reportedly about a case dating back to 2012.

Media reports say he will be facing court charges in connection with works that had been carried out at the Nationalist Party club in Żurrieq. At the time, Bezzina worked as an architect within the Public Works Department.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

