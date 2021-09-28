Malta: Nationalist Party calls for the cancellation of the three hospitals’ contract

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party called for the cancellation of the contract with the private sector to run the three public hospitals in order to stop what he described as squandering people’s money.

Addressing the media, deputy Adrian Delia referred to the case he filed against this agreement, arguing that the contract robs the Maltese people. He said that in yesterday’s hearing, Steward company had to bring proof to show how in six years they spent €300 million given by the government for the running of the three hospitals.

Source TVM

Updated 1745