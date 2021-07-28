Malta: Nationalist Party demands police action against corruption suspects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement calling on the Police Commissioner to act against those responsible for corruption. The party said that Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed because she knew too much about those around former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/27/il-kummissarju-tal-pulizija-ghandu-jagixxi-pn/

Another story follows a seminar for PN election candidates on Tuesday during which leader Bernard Grech said that the party is attracting new people who want to offer their help. Grech urged candidates to work as one team to restore Malta’ reputation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/27/familja-wahda-ghall-gid-ta-pajjizna-bernard-grech/

