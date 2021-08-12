Malta: Nearly 600 students repatriated this summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Malta paid almost €300,000 to repatriate 579 students following new coronavirus restrictions this summer. Two flights carried students stranded in Malta while another three were chartered for those infected with the virus. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/return-flights-for-stranded-language-students-cost-taxpayers-nearly.892927

The paper reports that an oil portrait of former Prime Minster Joseph Muscat was added to the Cabinet room along with paintings of other past premiers. The unannounced work was commissioned to artist Patrick Dalli.

