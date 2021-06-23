Malta: Nearly 900 inspections at sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the maritime enforcement unit within the transport authority carried out just short of 900 inspections at sea so far this year, taking steps against 238 people and issuing 45 warnings.

The paper reports that the Matsec examination board issued an apology for using text from a suicide note in a language translation exercise. The head of the Crisis Intervention Unit, Mark Xuereb, said the incident shows there is not enough awareness about the issue.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro