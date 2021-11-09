Malta needs more corporate banks – Economy Minister / News Briefing – Tuesday 9 November 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Yorgen Fenech files judicial protest against police refusal to grant access to all case material

Yorgen Fenech has filed a judicial protest through his layers claiming that his defence is being “irremediably prejudiced” by police refusal to disclose “all material” crucial to clearing his name. The protest was filed against Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa on Monday. It renewed calls for the evidence to be disclosed and is holding him responsible for allegedly breaching Fenech’s right to a fair hearing.

Fenech had always insisted that police had more recordings, other than the four made available to him. The lawyers said in the protest that it was now an “uncontested fact” that police had evidence that could “prove his innocence,” and even referred to a particular phone tap which indicated the businessman had been “framed”. [Times of Malta]

Malta needs more corporate banks – Silvio Schembri

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that Malta needs to attract more corporate banks to service companies and international business, acknowledging the difficulty operators are facing to access bank finance. In a debate on the national broadcaster, the Economy Minister revealed that the government is in talks with several international institutions to open corporate banks in Malta and diversify the market offering. He acknowledged that part of the issue was Malta’s hosting of several high-risk sectors like financial services, gaming and blockchain, but he lamented the fact that international regulations place the same onerous obigations on smaller banks like BOV like major international banking giants. PN counterpart Kristy Debono said the issue was primarily related to reputation, adding that the problem cannot be solved by the same people who created it. [Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update: 27 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Malta, while 15 patients recovered overnight, health authorities said today. Active cases now stand at 381, although only eleven patients require hospital treatment. Just over 59,000 persons have already received their booster doses.

