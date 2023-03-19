Malta needs to eradicate short-termism, EP President says / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta needs to eradicate short-termism – Metsola

EP President Roberta Metsola said that her vision for the country was one which focuses on the need to eradicate short-termism, stamping out corruption and exploitation, while underlining the need for tough choices and for people to speak out. TMesola was speaki gn at the Mabel Strickland Memorial Lecture, where she was particularly scathing about the state of the environment and the lack of building planning in Malta but stressed the country’s opportunities to exploit clean energy. With many in the hall possibly wondering whether the Strasbourg-based politician had any plans for Maltese politics, her reply was categorical: “I’m here, and I’m here to stay”. (Times of Malta)

PM blames Steward for concession debacle

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Saturday blamed Steward for the concession debacle, saying the company had chosen to terminate the deal it had with the government, and that the government will be doing its utmost to recoup money that was not used on the three hospitals.

In an interview on the Labour Party’s radio station, Abela said that before the court sentence was given, Stewards Healthcare had wanted to renegotiate its concession agreement, a position that the government had refused. The PM insisted that the transition of the hospitals back to the local health authorities will be seamless. (The Malta Independent)

ONE crew accept apology after spitting incident

The journalist and cameraperson of ONE have accepted the apologies of the man who spat at them during Thursday’s protests in front of parliament but told Opposition leader Bernard Grech to assume responsibility for the incident. An elderly man was filmed spitting at and insulting the crew of ONE TV, the Labour Party’s channel, during protests outside of Parliament on Thursday, after the Opposition stormed out of parliament and boycotted the vote on a motion it proposed to condemn the Steward hospitals deal. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first