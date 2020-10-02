Malta: Neville Gafa’ plays down comments directed at Italian journalist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the first hearing in the case against former OPM employee Neville Gafa’, accused by Italian journalist Sebastiano Scavo of posting personal threats on Facebook. Gafa’ said his statements were only political comments.

The paper quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna in his homily at the start of the forensic year. He urged the members of the judiciary to show in courage their decisions and appealed for them to listen to their conscience.

