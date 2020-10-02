Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Neville Gafa’ plays down comments directed at Italian journalist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the first hearing in the case against former OPM employee Neville Gafa’, accused by Italian journalist Sebastiano Scavo of posting personal threats on Facebook. Gafa’ said his statements were only political comments.

The paper quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna in his homily at the start of the forensic year. He urged the members of the judiciary to show in courage their decisions and appealed for them to listen to their conscience.

