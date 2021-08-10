Malta: New board to review prison procedures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the government set up a three-person board to assess procedures at the Corradino Correctional Facility and their impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of inmates. On Sunday, a 30-year-old prisoner attempted suicide. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-09/local-news/Inmate-attempts-suicide-government-sets-up-board-to-evaluate-prison-procedures-6736235837

The paper reports concern among animal shelters over the rising population of homeless dogs. While adoptions rose during the pandemic shutdown, most families went for puppies or smaller dogs.

