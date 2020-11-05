Malta: New collective agreement for Armed Forces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces a new collective agreement for Armed Forces workers, improving employee conditions. The General Workers Union, which negotiated the agreement with government, said it is committed to better conditions for members of all disciplined forces.

The paper speaks to Maltese Ambassador to the US Keith Azzopardi about the recent attacks in Vienna. Azzopardi, who also represented Malta in Austria, expressed confidence that Austrians will continue to uphold tolerance and inclusion.

