Malta: New financial watchdog CEO set to be appointed next month

The Independent on Sunday reveals that the Financial Services Authority has received more than 62 applications for the post of CEO. The majority of the candidates are from overseas and the selection process is expected to be completed next month.

The paper speaks with Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri who declared that he is against development in Ħondoq ir-Rummien. Asked whether the area should be returned to ODZ, the minister said that was a decision for the Cabinet.

