Malta: New funding to help with succession planning in family businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a new public scheme that helps family businesses implement succession plans. Minister Miriam Dalli said that a fund of €1 million will provide businesses access to professionals in the area. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/e1-miljun-biex-negozji-tal-familja-jfasslu-pjan-ta-successjoni/

The paper covers a press conference by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government will keep its dialogue with international stakeholders following the decision by the FATF to put Malta on the grey list. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/decizjoni-ingusta-li-mhijiex-se-twaqqafna-milli-nibqghu-mexjin-il-quddiem-il-pm-robert-abela/

Another report announces a new collective agreement for the drivers of members of the judiciary. The agreement was signed between the General Workers Union and the Agency for Court Services. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/ftehim-kollettiv-gdid-ghax-xufiera-tal-membri-tal-gudikatura/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro