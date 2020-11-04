Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: New investment in niche industry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who announced new investment by companies in the drones industry. Schembri said that drones are a new growing niche within the wider aviation industry.

Another story says that a seven-year-old girl under protection order has not yet been found, three weeks after she was reported missing by her foster parents. The girl is believed to have been illegally taken out of Malta by her natural mother. 

