Malta: New investment in niche industry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who announced new investment by companies in the drones industry. Schembri said that drones are a new growing niche within the wider aviation industry.

Another story says that a seven-year-old girl under protection order has not yet been found, three weeks after she was reported missing by her foster parents. The girl is believed to have been illegally taken out of Malta by her natural mother.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...