L-Orizzont quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who announced a new legal notice that makes victims of crime eligible for refunds when they cooperate with authorities to solve criminal procedures. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/rimbors-ta-spejjez-ghall-vittmi-ta-kriminalita/

L-Orizzont follows a debate in the European Parliament discussing the management of EU funds. A representative of the anti-fraud office, OLAF, said that the body has a strong relationship with regulators in Malta. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/l-olaf-u-l-kummissjoni-ewropea-jikkonfermaw-is-success-ta-malta-fil-fondi-ewropej/

