Malta: New online space for start-ups

It-Torċa announces the inauguration of a new online platform for start-ups, startinmalta.io. Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said that entrepreneurs could benefit from up to €200,000 in financial assistance.

Another story says that legal professional have expressed surprise at comments by PN Leader Bernard Grech saying that he would consider recommending a presidential pardon for alleged murder mastermind, Yorgen Fenech.

The paper speaks with a friend of Ramiro Micallef, who died this week from a gas leak. He appealed for the charity group Ramiro & Friends set up by the young cancer survivor himself to remain active.

