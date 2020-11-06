Malta: New Opposition MP elected on Gozo District

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that Joe Ellis has won the casual election in the 13th District after PN MP Frederick Azzopardi died last week. The new MP met PN Leader Bernard Grech and party secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech after his election.

The paper quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who accused the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister of appointing a chairman for the financial intelligence analysis unit in breach of law after failing to go through the process of public hearing.

