Malta: New quarantine requirements to be unveiled today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that changes to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are expected to be announced today. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the current regime has been reviewed in the biweekly meeting with the Public Health Superintendent.

Another story reports that the partner of trans social media personality Terry Muscat is facing charges of domestic violence. The accused head-butted the courtroom door and screamed that he did not want to go to prison when the Magistrate denied him bail. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/112051/trans_social_media_personalitys_partner_charged_with_domestic_violence

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro